Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LDOS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

NYSE LDOS traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.99. 1,157,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,238. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

