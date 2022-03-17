Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($27.13).

Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.47 ($0.52) on Thursday, reaching €16.93 ($18.60). 3,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($32.07).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 32,896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

