Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Check from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Sterling Check stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

