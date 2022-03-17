State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91. State Street has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

