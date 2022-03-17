State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 34.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $167,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 12.2% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 166,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 196.2% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

OLED opened at $160.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $128.21 and a 1-year high of $246.42.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.56.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

