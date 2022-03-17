State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 970 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 85,492.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VECO shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $28.79 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

