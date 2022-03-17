State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,715 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.05. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

