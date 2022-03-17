State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,615 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LZB shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.