State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $109.35 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.65.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

