State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.10 Million Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 53,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

