State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $82.69 on Thursday. Tennant has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

