State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Envista by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Envista by 12,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

NVST opened at $47.87 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $141,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $199,977.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,414 shares of company stock worth $5,406,328 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

