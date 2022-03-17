Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $7,064,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.63. 678,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,249,843. The stock has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.86. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

