Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Raised to GBX 620 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.93) to GBX 620 ($8.06) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STAN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.32) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.58) to GBX 610 ($7.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 612.71 ($7.97).

LON STAN opened at GBX 503.40 ($6.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £15.41 billion and a PE ratio of 11.14. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($7.67). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 524.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 474.68.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.40), for a total transaction of £69,470.40 ($90,338.62). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total value of £64,098.93 ($83,353.62).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

