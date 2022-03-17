STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Holdings Increased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 964,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,205. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.34 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.42.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

