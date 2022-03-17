STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. STAAR Surgical posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $67.53 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

