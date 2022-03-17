St Ives (LON:SIV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $152.46

St Ives plc (LON:SIV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.46 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 152.50 ($1.98). St Ives shares last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.98), with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 152.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 152.46.

St Ives Company Profile

St Ives plc provides marketing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strategic Marketing, Marketing Activation, and Books. The company offers data solutions, including insight and understanding, campaign planning and execution, marketing consultancy, platform implementation and integration, software consultancy, data and insight, campaign management, customer acquisition, media sales, and experience marketing solutions; It also provides consulting solutions comprising retail strategy, investor services, operational strategy and planning, and airports and commercial spaces for retail and consumer markets, as well as shopping center development and asset management services, including impact studies, pre-acquisition, market intelligence, marketing, retailer risk analysis, and leasing support services; consumer and market research consultancy, such as branding and communications, innovation, segmentation, behavior change, pricing, and qualitative services; and healthcare strategic consulting and communications services.

