SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%.

NYSE SQZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 54,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,600. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $16.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

