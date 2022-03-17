Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating) were up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 147.50 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89). Approximately 636,134 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 178,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.50 ($1.84).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.02) target price on shares of Springfield Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 147.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

About Springfield Properties (LON:SPR)

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

