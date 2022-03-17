Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

Shares of SPOT opened at $133.58 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $118.20 and a 52-week high of $305.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

