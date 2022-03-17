SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMAP) Short Interest Down 23.4% in February

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,362,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SportsMap Tech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ SMAP remained flat at $$9.94 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,302. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SportsMap Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsMap Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.