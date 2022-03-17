Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sportradar Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065,093 shares in the last quarter. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $180,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $69,692,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $45,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

