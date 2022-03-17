Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of STXB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.65. 376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $500.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director H. D. Patel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $63,159.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 77,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $2,190,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,100 shares of company stock worth $705,250. 25.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

