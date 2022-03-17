Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 1,260 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.8% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.44. 15,596,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,003,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.28. The company has a market cap of $312.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.30.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

