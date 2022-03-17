Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $3.31 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,416,000 after acquiring an additional 72,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,656,000 after buying an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,434,000 after purchasing an additional 772,802 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,193,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,345,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,093,000 after buying an additional 256,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on LNG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,838. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.56 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.