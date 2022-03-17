Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 23.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 416.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EQR traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.08%.

Equity Residential Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

