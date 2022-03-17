Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises approximately 1.3% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Sun Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

Shares of SUI traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.77. 832,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.97.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

