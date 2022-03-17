Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Signature Bank by 10.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Signature Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Signature Bank by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $4.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $316.39. The company had a trading volume of 817,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a one year low of $206.07 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.88 and its 200-day moving average is $310.14.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

SBNY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.77.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

