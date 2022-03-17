Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 2,000 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. CyrusOne accounts for about 1.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,148,000 after acquiring an additional 576,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after buying an additional 1,877,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CyrusOne by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after buying an additional 343,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,601,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.39. 1,820,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,246. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 429.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

