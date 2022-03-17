Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 58,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,351,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.41.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 105,630.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,464 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)
Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.
