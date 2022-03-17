Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 58,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,351,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 105,630.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,464 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.