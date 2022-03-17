Spire Wealth Management Takes $411,000 Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 28,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.90 to $32.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $46.18.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

