Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,301 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 130.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $143.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.03 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.43.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.