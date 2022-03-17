Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spire Global Inc. is a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services. Spire Global Inc., formerly known as NavSight Holdings Inc., is based in VIENNA, Va. “

Get Spire alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPIR. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. Spire has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $24,599,000. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,930,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $6,176,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,722,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SPIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.