Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a £135.90 ($176.72) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPX. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £151 ($196.36) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a £115 ($149.54) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £127.98 ($166.42).

Shares of SPX opened at £125.25 ($162.87) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £126.17 and its 200 day moving average price is £147.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.45. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of £107.85 ($140.25) and a 1-year high of £172.25 ($223.99). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

