SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $21,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 166,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 102,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $106.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.53. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $95.20 and a 12-month high of $118.99.

