Spark Networks SE to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($13.81) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Spark Networks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($13.81) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($8.78). B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.