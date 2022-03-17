Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Raised to “Overweight” at US Capital Advisors

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.