Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of SON traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,964. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -68.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.76%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.