Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of C$24.49 million and a PE ratio of -10.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

