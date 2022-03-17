Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

NYSE DTC opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. Summit Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $11,719,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

