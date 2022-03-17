Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

SLDB stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

In related news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 313,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,253,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,514 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 33.3% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 54.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 515,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 60,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

