SOL Capital Management CO Takes $1.64 Million Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 38,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMQQ. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 53,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,664,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Shares of EMQQ opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64.

