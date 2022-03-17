SOL Capital Management CO Sells 90 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $180.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.52. American Express has a 1 year low of $135.13 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

