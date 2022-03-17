SOL Capital Management CO Sells 445 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $1,117,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

