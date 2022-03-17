SOL Capital Management CO Sells 113 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4,045.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $1,502,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

HD opened at $330.91 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.76 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

