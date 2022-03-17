SOL Capital Management CO Sells 100 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,521,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $107.11 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.