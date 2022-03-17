SOL Capital Management CO Buys 2,032 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after buying an additional 1,620,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,716 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $52,061,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.