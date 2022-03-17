SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,779,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,483,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 342.3 days.
Shares of SoftBank Group stock traded up $4.92 on Thursday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $96.92.
SoftBank Group Company Profile
