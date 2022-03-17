Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Several research analysts have commented on SNMRF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snam in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 price objective for the company.

SNMRF remained flat at $$5.15 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. Snam has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

