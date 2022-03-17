Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.11) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($23.93) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($21.91) to GBX 1,670 ($21.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,376 ($17.89) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,678.20 ($21.82).

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,247.50 ($16.22) on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,607.17 ($20.90). The stock has a market cap of £10.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,252.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,281.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

